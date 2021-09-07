Southwest Valley shuts out Cowboys

The Sidney Cowboys couldn’t get a running game going and fell 29-0 at Southwest Valley Friday, Sept. 3, in the Class A District 7 opener for both teams.

The Cowboys were also hit hard by the injury bug with four starters out by the end of the game on both sides of the ball.

Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said he was proud of his team’s defense, giving up just one touchdown after halftime.

Cowboy quarterback Matthew Benedict threw for 64 yards before exiting with an injury. Chace Wallace came on in relief of Benedict and completed two of five passes for 33 yards.

Sidney finished with negative rushing yards as a team with Cole Stenzel’s 12 yards on three carries leading the way. Stenzel caught a team-leading four passes for 37 yards. Jeramiah Ballan caught two passes for 48 yards.

Stenzel also led the Sidney defense, finishing with nine tackles, one for loss. Micah Aldana added 6.5 tackles while Nik Peters and Braedon Godfread both had six.

Southwest Valley accumulated 334 yards as a team with quarterback Brendan Knapp leading the Timberwolves with 185 yards on the ground and three scores.