The Sidney and Shenandoah golf teams split a dual with the Shenandoah boys and Sidney girls earning victories in the season opener for each Monday, April 3, at the Fremont County Golf Course.

The Mustangs earned the boys win 180-189 with Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler firing a 41 to earn overall medalist honors. Sidney won the girls dual 204-234 with Sidney’s Avery Dowling earning the top spot with a 45.

The top three places in the girls dual were taken by Sidney with Dowling’s 45 followed by a 47 from Ellie Ward and a 54 from Marley Shull.

Molli Finn led Shenandoah with a 56, followed closely by Rachel Jones’ 57. Hannah Stearns followed with a 60 and Ashlee Dinges’ 61 wrapped up Shenandoah’s team score. The final two scores for the Fillies came from Amelia Mattes with a 62 and Taylor Henderson’s 65.

Sidney had one other athlete break 60, as Eve Brumbaugh wrapped up the team score with a 58. Sycily Baker-Hall added a 64 and Ellah Pummel a 77 to complete Sidney’s scoring.

The boys dual saw Spangler earn the win with a 41, but there were three athletes within three strokes of the lead. Two of those three came from Shenandoah as Ethan Laughlin added a 42 and Brody Burdorf a 44.

Hayden Thompson led Sidney with a 44. Grant Whitehead was next for the Cowboys with a 46, followed by a 49 from Will Bryant and Michael Hensley’s 50 to complete the team score. The Cowboys also got a 53 from Kolt Payne and a 61 from Christian Harris.

The final score on Shenandoah’s team score came from Logan Twyman, who ended with a 53. Jacob Dunkeson fired a 63 and Nate Stenzel an 83 for the Mustangs.

All four teams are back in action Tuesday with the Shenandoah teams taking on Clarinda with the girls at home and the boys on the road. The Sidney girls are at St. Albert on Tuesday, while the Sidney boys travel to Griswold.