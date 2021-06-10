Spangler first win, Ruzek first save, Dukes big night in Mustang win over F-M

Shenandoah freshman Jade Spangler picked up his first career win on the mound in a 9-6 win over Fremont-Mills Tuesday, June 8, in Tabor, while the Fillies fell 10-0 to the Knights.

Spangler struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings to earn the win for Shenandoah. Only two of the five runs he gave up were earned as he gave up three hits and two walks.

Camden Lorimor finished the sixth inning on the mound for Shenandoah and then Carter Ruzek worked a perfect seventh for his first career save.

Hunter Dukes had a big game at the plate for the Mustangs with three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and four stolen bases.

The Mustangs stole 12 bases in the game.

Cain Lorimor added two hits, including a double, with two RBIs, for Shenandoah. Cole Scamman had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Spangler finished with a hit and a run scored.

Shenandoah scored four runs in the second inning and then four in the fifth to turn a 1-1 game after one inning to a 9-1 lead. The Knights scored five in the home sixth for the final margin.

The Mustangs improved to 3-6 with the win while the Knights fell to 1-4.