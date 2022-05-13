 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spangler just misses advancing to district golf tournament

Jade Spangler, Shenandoah

Shenandoah's Jade Spangler tees off on the first hole during the Class 2A boys sectional golf tournament at the Treynor Recreation Area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

 Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil

Shenandoah sophomore Jade Spangler finished just two shots short of qualifying for the district golf tournament.

Spangler ended the Class 2A sectional tournament Wednesday, May 11, at the Treynor Recreation Area, with a 10th-place finish with an 87. His score was third best of the athletes that weren’t part of a district qualifying team, and only the top two get to move on. Jackson Tennis of Missouri Valley shot an 82 and Nodaway Valley’s Matthew Weber fired an 85.

Spangler was one of just three Mustangs in the field, which is one athlete short of the amount needed to post a team score.

Treynor won the team title with a 330. Clarinda and West Monona also advanced to the district tournament, which is Monday in Shenandoah.

Nick Opal ended his Shenandoah career with a 99 while Derek Bartlett shot a 118 for the Mustangs.

