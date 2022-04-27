Spangler leads Mustang golf at Harlan

The Shenandoah boys golf team shot a 226 for nine holes to finish fourth in a four-team Hawkeye 10 Conference competition at Harlan Monday, April 25.

The Cyclones edged Kuemper 182-185 for the top spot. Red Oak just beat out Shenandoah for third with a 222.

Harlan’s Jace Gubbels was the overall medalist with a 41 with Kuemper’s Maverick Schwabe earning runner-up honors with a 43.

Jade Spangler was two strokes behind Schwabe with a 45 to lead the Mustangs. Derek Bartlett was next for Shenandoah with 54, the same score as Red Oak’s best on the day, Cyrus Mensen.

Nick Opal added a 57 and Terin Courtier a 70 for the Mustangs.