Spangler leads Mustang golf at Harlan

Jade Spangler, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Jade Spangler lines up a putt at the Shenandoah Tournament Tuesday, April 12.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah boys golf team shot a 226 for nine holes to finish fourth in a four-team Hawkeye 10 Conference competition at Harlan Monday, April 25.

The Cyclones edged Kuemper 182-185 for the top spot. Red Oak just beat out Shenandoah for third with a 222.

Harlan’s Jace Gubbels was the overall medalist with a 41 with Kuemper’s Maverick Schwabe earning runner-up honors with a 43.

Jade Spangler was two strokes behind Schwabe with a 45 to lead the Mustangs. Derek Bartlett was next for Shenandoah with 54, the same score as Red Oak’s best on the day, Cyrus Mensen.

Nick Opal added a 57 and Terin Courtier a 70 for the Mustangs.

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

The Shenandoah boys tennis team rolled to its third dual win in four tries this season, sweeping Red Oak 9-0 in a dual that was moved inside t…

