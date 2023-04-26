Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler beat the field by four strokes, leading the Mustangs to a 174-196 boys golf win at Red Oak Tuesday, April 24.

Spangler finished the day with a 37. Teammate Logan Twyman was the overall runner-up with a 41. Ethan Laughlin was next for Shenandoah with a 45 and all three beat Red Oak’s best, which came from Tyler Beeson with a 48.

Tyler Babe fired a 51 to complete Shenandoah’s team score. Brody Burdorf finished with a 55 and Jacob Dunkeson a 63 to finish up Shenandoah’s lineup.

The Mustangs are on the road again Tuesday to take on Glenwood.