Spangler leads Mustangs at Atlantic Tournament

Jade Spangler, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Jade Spangler lines up a putt at the Shenandoah Tournament Tuesday, April 12.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda boys golf team posted a 331 to finish third Tuesday, May 3, at the Atlantic Trojan Tournament.

The Cardinals were 16 strokes behind champion ADM and 11 back of runner-up Winterset. Four additional teams were within eight strokes of the Cardinals.

Shenandoah finished 13th overall with a 463.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal earned a ninth-place overall showing with an 80.

Easton Korell and Grant Jansen of ADM posted the top two scores on the day with a 73 and a 74.

Caden Butt added an 83 for the Cardinals while Jarod McNeese and James McCall completed the team score with matching 84s.

Justus Fine added a 94 and Grant Turner a 96 to round out Clarinda’s lineup.

Jade Spangler led Shenandoah with an 89. Nick Opal was next for the Mustangs with a 110, followed by Derek Bartlett’s 117 and Terin Courtier’s 147.

