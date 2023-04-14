Shenandoah junior Jade Spangler finished with a 79 to take fourth overall at the Lewis Central Boys Golf Invitational on Thursday, April 13.

Spangler was four strokes off the pace set by Lewis Central’s Payton Greenwood.

The Mustangs finished sixth in the team race with a 370, losing out on a fifth-place tiebreak with Fremont-Mills. Lewis Central was best in the 12-team field with a 322.

Shenandoah’s next best score after Spangler’s 79 was an 89 from Ethan Laughlin. Tyler Babe shot a 97 and Logan Twyman a 105 to complete Shenandoah’s team score. Brody Burdorf ended with a 107 and Jacob Dunkeson for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs return home Tuesday to battle Treynor.