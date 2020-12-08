Spencer, Kesterson, Lamkins compete at girls tournament

Three members of Southwest Iowa’s wrestling team traveled to Council Bluffs Monday, Dec. 7 to compete in the Monday Night Wrestling League.

The event gave 24 girls as well as many junior varsity wrestlers a chance to wrestle two matches.

All three Warriors competed in the girls division with Emily Kesterson and Riley Spencer both earning one win in their two matches. Kennedy Lamkins also competed and was 0-2.

Kesterson opened her day with a first period fall over Atlantic’s Brianna Wilson. Kesterson then dropped a 4-2 decision to Dana Swedensky of Lewis Central.

Both of Spencer’s matches went the full six minutes. She lost 9-2 to Emily Lundvall of Glenwood, and then won 16-11 over Jennifer Rangel Mendoza of Abraham Lincoln.

Lamkins had chances to win both of her matches, according to Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang. She lost by fall late in the second period to Lillia Williams of Treynor in her first match, and then dropped a 7-6 decision to Carina Birkel of Atlantic.