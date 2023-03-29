Shenandoah junior Hunter Dukes (left) takes the baton from senior Tysen Shaw during the 800 meter medley relay Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood. Shaw and Dukes were joined in the first-place relay by Alex Razee and Brody Cullin
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda sophomore Raenna Henke takes a peek at the homestretch during a distance event at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet Tuesday, March 28, in Glenwood.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Levi Wise competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood. The relay finished second.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Irrys Humphrey competes in the long jump at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet Tuesday, March 28, in Glenwood.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah freshman Tyler Babe comes around the initial curve during a relay at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet Tuesday, March 28, in Glenwood.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Paige May competes in the 100 meter hurdles at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet Tuesday, March 28, in Glenwood.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Bailey Nordyke clears a hurdle during the 400 meter hurdles Tuesday, March 28, in Glenwood. Nordyke finished third in the event.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Kate Lantz (right) hands the baton to junior Caroline Rogers during the first exchange in the 4x200 meter relay Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood. Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton joined the relay that finished second.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood. The Fillies finished second in the event and third in the meet.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Isaac Jones clears 6 feet, 4 inches, on his way to clearing Drake Relays Blue Standard 6-6 to win the event Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood.
Shenandoah junior Hunter Dukes (left) takes the baton from senior Tysen Shaw during the 800 meter medley relay Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood. Shaw and Dukes were joined in the first-place relay by Alex Razee and Brody Cullin
Shenandoah senior Kate Lantz (right) hands the baton to junior Caroline Rogers during the first exchange in the 4x200 meter relay Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood. Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton joined the relay that finished second.
Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Tuesday, March 28, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference South meet in Glenwood. The Fillies finished second in the event and third in the meet.