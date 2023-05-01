Clarinda senior Isaac Jones competes in the long jump Friday, April 28, at the Drake Relays. Jones earned a fifth-place medal in the event.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Shenandoah junior Hunter Dukes hands the baton to classmate Alex Razee on the first exchange of the 4x100 meter relay Saturday, April 29, at the Drake Relays. The Mustangs won their heat in a season's best time.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley crosses the finish line of the 1,500-meter run at the Drake Relays Saturday, April 29. Hartley finished 13th in a school-record time of 4 minutes, 45 seconds.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Shenandoah freshman Titus Steng competes in the 400-meter wheelchair race Friday, April 28, at the Drake Relays. Steng finished sixth to earn a medal.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Clarinda freshman Kylie Meier takes the baton from senior Taylor Cole during the first exchange of the 4x100 meter relay Saturday, April 29, at the Drake Relays.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton competes in the 100-meter hurdles Friday, April 28, at the Drake Relays.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight competes in the preliminaries of the Drake Relays 100-meter dash Friday, April 28.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Clarinda senior Wyatt Schmitt takes the baton from classmate Tadyn Brown in the preliminaries of the Drake Relays 4x100 meter relay Saturday, April 29.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin throws the discus Friday, April 28, at the Drake Relays.
Tom Knapp/Daily Nonpareil
Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown leaps into the long jump pit Friday, April 28, at the Drake Relays.
