The 2023 Clarinda A's Baseball Hall of Fame class poses together for a picture after the Hall of Fame induction banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at Clarinda High School. Pictured from left: Cody Pounder, D'Marco Poindexter, Dominick Francia and Danny Adams.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith answers a question from the audience during the Clarinda A’s Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at Clarinda High School. Smith played for the A’s before his Major League career. He was inducted into the A’s Hall of Fame in 1981.
Bryan Clark photos, Southwest Iowa Herald
Former Major League Baseball and Clarinda A’s player Von Hayes answers a question from the audience during the Clarinda A’s Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Feb. 4. Hayes has been a member of the A’s Hall of Fame since 1984.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Cody Pounder addresses the crowd shortly after receiving his Clarinda A’s Hall of Fame plaque Saturday, Feb. 4, during the Clarinda A’s Hall of Fame Banquet. Pounder was part of a group of four inducted this year.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Long-time Clarinda A’s supporter and Clarinda resident Danny Adams was part of a four-man group inducted into this year’s Clarinda A’s Baseball Hall of Fame.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
D’Marco Poindexter was inducted into the Clarinda A’s Baseball Hall of Fame Saturday, Feb. 4. Poindexter played for the A’s from 2011-2014.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Dominick Francia addresses the crowd at the Clarinda A’s Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Feb. 4. Francia was one of four to be inducted into this year’s class.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda A's and Major League greats Von Hayes (seated, left) and Ozzie Smith (seated, middle) sign autographs during the Clarinda A's Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at Clarinda High School.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda A's General Manager Rod Eberly holds up a base from Game 1 of the 2014 National League Championship Series game played in St. Louis. The base was one of five items sold during a live auction, run by Austin Ascherl (right), at the Clarinda A's Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet Saturday, Feb. 4.
