Clarinda A's second baseman Cole Warehime grabs the ball out of his glove to throw to first base after ranging to his left to make a play on a ground ball Monday, July 24, in the A's win over Carroll.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda A's outfielder Terrick Thompson strides toward third base during the A's 6-1 win over Carroll Monday, July 24, in the MINK League Wild Card Game. Thompson scored twice in the win.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda A's third baseman Joey Little throws to first base after a ground ball Monday, July 24, in the A's playoff win over Carroll.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda A's shortstop Anthony Pomilia readies himself to make a play during the A's 6-1 wild card victory over Carroll Monday, July 24.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda A's pitcher Tucker Starling throws a pitch during the A's 6-1 win over Carroll Monday, July 24, in the North Division Wild Card Game of the MINK League Playoffs. Starling threw all nine innings in the win.
