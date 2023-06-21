SPORTS PHOTOS: Clarinda BB/SB vs. Red Oak Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Jun 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Clarinda freshman Maddie Cole sprints in from right field to make a basket catch during the Cardinals' 13-3 home win over Red Oak Tuesday, June 20. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda junior Caden Butt lays down a bunt during the Cardinals' win over Red Oak Tuesday, June 20. Butt reached base on the bunt in the 9-1 victory. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda senior James McCall makes a catch from deep in his third base position during the Cardinals' 9-1 home win over Red Oak Tuesday, June 20. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight glides into second base during the Cardinals' 13-3 home win over Red Oak Tuesday, June 20. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda junior Ryplee Sunderman swings away at a pitch during the Cardinals' home win over Red Oak Tuesday, June 20. Sunderman drove in four runs in the win. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda senior Levi Wise throws out a Red Oak athlete after a ground ball to second base Tuesday, June 20, during the Cardinals' 9-1 win over the Tigers. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio The Clarinda baseball and softball teams hosted and beat Red Oak Tuesday, June 20, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.A few pictures from the two games can be seen by scrolling through the images at the top of the page. 0 Comments Tags Sports Baseball Botany Photography Softball Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New head coaches for Clarinda basketball next year The Clarinda basketball programs will have different leadership on top next season. Beckel's big day gives Clarinda rivalry win CLARINDA — Clarinda sophomore pitcher Karsten Beckel threw a one-hit complete game shutout, leading the Cardinals to a 6-0 home win over Shena… David Freese declines induction into the St. Louis Cardinals' Hall of Fame David Freese has decided to decline his induction into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. The former third baseman was a postseason hero f… Michael Jordan's decision to sell Hornets leaves team in flux The timing of Michael Jordan’s decision to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets leaves the franchise in flux, with several key per… Fillies split DH at Kuemper; Mustangs swept The Shenandoah softball team shook off a run-rule loss in game one to win the second game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday, June… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Weeding Out Weed! The NCAA Committee to Remove Marijuana From Banned Drug List Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ Sneakers Sold At Auction For $1.38 Million Michael Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ Sneakers Sold At Auction For $1.38 Million PGA Tour, LIV Golf announce surprise merger to end golf's 'civil war' PGA Tour, LIV Golf announce surprise merger to end golf's 'civil war' Afghan mixed martial artist pursues pro career Afghan mixed martial artist pursues pro career Recommended for you