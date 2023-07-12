Clarinda junior Leland Woodruff watches his hit land in right field as he rounds first base and heads to second for a third inning double in Clarinda's substate final loss to Underwood Tuesday, July 11. Woodruff scored Clarinda's only run in the game.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Creighton Tuzzio fires the ball to first base from his position at third during the Cardinals' loss to Underwood Tuesday, July 11, at Denison. The loss ended Clarinda's season with a 16-10 record.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Caden Butt throws the ball in from center field during the Cardinals' substate final loss to Underwood Tuesday, July 11.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Cole Baumgart watches the ball he hit as he runs to first base during Clarinda's substate final loss to Underwood Tuesday, July 11.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior James McCall brings the glove above his head to catch a pop up just behind the mound Tuesday, July 11, in Denison where McCall and the Cardinals lost to Underwood in a Class 2A Substate Final.
