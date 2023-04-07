Shenandoah junior Alex Razee sprints down the final stretch of the winning 4x400 meter relay Thursday, April 6, in Clarinda.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Ronnie Weidman takes off on his leg of the 4x800 meter relay Thursday, April 6, in Clarinda. Weidman and the Cardinals won the meet title.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Essex senior John Staley releases the discus Thursday, April 6, at the Clarinda Cardinal Relays.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda sophomore Kyle Wagoner runs the early stages of the 3,200 meter run Thursday, April 6, at the Cardinal Relays. Wagoner finished third in the race.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin spins before releasing the discus Thursday, April 6, in Clarinda. Three days after breaking the school record in the event, Laughlin threw the disc more than 153 feet to win the event in Clarinda.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Essex freshman Ashon Kline competes alongside a Stanton athlete during the 100 meter dash at the Cardinal Relays Thursday, April 6, in Clarinda.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Brody Cullin leaps over the first hurdle during the 400-meter hurdles at the Cardinal Relays Thursday, April 6, at Clarinda.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Wyatt Schmitt sprints down the home stretch in the 4x400 meter relay Thursday, April 6, at the Cardinal Relays. Clarinda won the meet.
Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin spins before releasing the discus Thursday, April 6, in Clarinda. Three days after breaking the school record in the event, Laughlin threw the disc more than 153 feet to win the event in Clarinda.