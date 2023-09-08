SPORTS PHOTOS: Clarinda XC Meet Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Sep 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 7 Shenandoah freshman Luke Daoust earns a ninth-place finish Thursday, Sept. 7, at Clarinda. Daoust led the Mustangs to a third-place team finish. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda junior Raenna Henke wraps up a race win at her home meet Thursday, Sept. 7. Henke finished the 3.1 mile course in 20 minutes, 21 seconds. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Essex sophomore Isaiah Sholes competes at the Clarinda Cross Country Meet Thursday, Sept. 7. Sholes was one of three Trojans in the field. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda senior Grant Barr (left) and Shenandoah junior Davin Holste (right) compete during the early stages of the Clarinda Invitational Thursday, Sept. 7. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda junior Addison Moore comes into the finish line Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Clarinda Cross Country Meet. Moore helped the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah freshman Caroline Campbell runs with a few of her competitors during the Clarinda Cross Country Meet Thursday, Sept. 7. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda sophomore Morgan Manes runs his last steps of the Clarinda Cross Country Meet Thursday, Sept. 7. Manes helped the Cardinals to a meet title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Clarinda hosted its annual cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 7, with Shenandoah and Essex also in the field.Scroll through the images at the top of the page to see some pictures from the meet. 0 Comments Tags Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mustang comeback falls just short in home opener SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs took possession of the football with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, trailing 27-19, F… State-ranked Titans bump Clarinda volleyball The Clarinda volleyball team opened Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Aug. 31, with a 3-0 loss at Lewis Central. Shenandoah VB beats Harlan in four The Shenandoah Fillies earned their second home win of the season and their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the year, beating Harlan 3-1 T… Huge days for Hensley, Whitehead in Sidney rout The Sidney Cowboys put up 612 yards of offense in a 70-32 win at East Mills Friday, Sept. 1, in the Class 8-Player District 10 opener for both teams. Fall Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 5 Tuesday Scoreboard Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video SPORTS VIDEO: Clarinda XC meet Congress looks at NFL's gambling policy as new season begins Congress looks at NFL's gambling policy as new season begins SPORTS VIDEO: Sidney VB vs. Essex SPORTS VIDEO: Sidney VB vs. Essex SPORTS VIDEO: Shenandoah FB vs. West Central Valley SPORTS VIDEO: Shenandoah FB vs. West Central Valley Recommended for you