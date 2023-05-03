Sidney junior Will Bryant leans into a stiff wind on the backstretch at Griswold Tuesday, May 2, during the Corner Conference Track and Field meet.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Essex freshman Ashon Kline competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Tuesday, May 2, at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet in Griswold.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Essex junior Tori Burns runs onto the backstretch during the 800-meter medley relay Tuesday, May 2, at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet in Griswold.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Sidney junior Eve Brumbaugh comes to the finish line for a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash Tuesday, May 2, at the Corner Conference meet in Griswold.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Sidney senior Ethan Peters sprints onto the backstretch during a relay Tuesday, May 2, at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Essex freshman Isaiah Sholes sprints down the front stretch Tuesday, May 2, in Griswold at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Essex senior Olivia Baker watches the shot put she just threw sail through the air at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet Tuesday, May 2. Baker won the event.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Sidney sophomore Addy Haning takes the baton from junior Paycee Holmes during the 4x100 meter relay Tuesday, May 2, at the Corner Conference Track and Field meet. The Cowgirls were second in that relay and finished fifth at the meet.
