SPORTS PHOTOS: Essex Softball vs. Stanton

Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Jul 3, 2023

Essex freshman Kylie Valdez makes contact with a pitch in the first inning of Essex's regional tournament win over Stanton Friday, June 30. Valdez finished with two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Essex senior Brianne Johnson (red shirt) brings the glove back to herself after tagging out Stanton's Leah Sandin in the first inning of Essex's regional tournament win over Stanton.

Essex freshman Addy Resh moves toward the plate from her position at second base during the Trojanettes' 10-0 home win over Stanton Friday, June 30.

Essex junior Tori Burns starts her wind-up for a warm-up pitch prior to the third inning of the Trojanettes' regional tournament win Friday, June 30. Burns fired a two-hit shutout from the circle.

The Essex softball team earned a 10-0 regional tournament victory over Stanton Friday, June 30.