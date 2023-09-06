SPORTS PHOTOS: Essex VB at Sidney Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Sep 6, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Essex junior Kirsten Kalkas rises up for an attack attempt against Sidney's block Tuesday, Sept. 5. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney senior Lilly Peters lines up an attack during the Cowgirls' home win over Essex Tuesday, Sept. 5. Peters ended the match with nine kills. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Essex senior Cindy Swain (right) digs out a Sidney attack while sophomore teammate Kylie Valdez looks on. The Trojanettes left Sidney with a 3-0 loss Tuesday, Sept. 5. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney senior Eve Brumbaugh plays the ball out of the back row during the Cowgirls' 3-0 home win over Essex Tuesday, Sept. 5. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Essex senior Tori Burns follows the ball during the Trojanettes' 3-0 loss at Sidney Tuesday, Sept. 5. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney senior Fallon Sheldon delivers the ball between two Essex blockers during the Cowgirls' 3-0 home win over the Trojanettes Tuesday, Sept. 5. Sheldon delivered nine kills in the win. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts The Sidney and Essex volleyball teams matched up Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Sidney with the Cowgirls earning a 3-0 win.A few pictures from the match can be seen by scrolling through the images at the top of the page. 0 Comments Tags Sports Photography Volleyball Computer Science Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular State-ranked Titans bump Clarinda volleyball The Clarinda volleyball team opened Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Aug. 31, with a 3-0 loss at Lewis Central. Mustang comeback falls just short in home opener SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs took possession of the football with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, trailing 27-19, F… Fillies battle back to earn conference win SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah volleyball team earned their first win of the season in their first home match of the season, beating Creston 3-1 … Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 1 Friday Scoreboard Huge days for Hensley, Whitehead in Sidney rout The Sidney Cowboys put up 612 yards of offense in a 70-32 win at East Mills Friday, Sept. 1, in the Class 8-Player District 10 opener for both teams. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video SPORTS VIDEO: Sidney VB vs. Essex SPORTS VIDEO: Shenandoah FB vs. West Central Valley SPORTS VIDEO: Shenandoah FB vs. West Central Valley SPORTS VIDEO: Shenandoah VB vs Creston SPORTS VIDEO: Shenandoah VB vs Creston Buyer Beware: Fabiano’s Riskiest Fantasy Football Players Buyer Beware: Fabiano’s Riskiest Fantasy Football Players Recommended for you