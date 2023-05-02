Shenandoah senior Dylan Gray delivers the ball to his opponent during the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament Monday, May 1, in Shenandoah.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda sophomore Ben Miller makes a play during the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament Monday, May 1. Miller and teammate Brady Cox finished eighth in the No. 1 doubles draw.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Andrew Lawrence reaches for the ball Monday, May 1, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Lawrence and teammate Dylan Gray finished fifth at No. 1 doubles.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda sophomore Brady Cox plays a forehand shot Monday, May 1, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament, hosted by Shenandoah.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Drew Morelock looks at his next play Monday, May 1, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament. Morelock and teammate Teagan Brunk earned a sixth-place medal in the No. 2 doubles draw.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Seth Zwickel plays his backhand Monday, May 1, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah freshman Teagan Brunk delivers a shot during the Hawkeye 10 Conference Boys Tennis Tournament Monday, May 1.
