SPORTS PHOTOS: Shenandoah at Clarinda BB Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Jul 6, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 Shenandoah junior Camden Lorimor throws a warm-up pitch during the Mustangs' district tournament loss at Clarinda Wednesday, July 5. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda junior Caden Butt runs in from center field to make a catch during the Cardinals' 7-4 home win over Shenandoah Wednesday, July 5, during the Class 2A District 16 Tournament. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda junior Cole Baumgart leads off of second base after a third inning double Wednesday, July 5, in the Cardinals win over Shenandoah. Baumgart came around to score in the inning. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah junior Jade Spangler winds up to throw the ball from his shortstop position to first base Wednesday, July 5, in the Mustangs' loss to Clarinda. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah sophomore Cole Scamman warms up late in Shenandoah's district tournament loss at Clarinda Wednesday, July 5. Scamman pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief in the game. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda junior Creighton Tuzzio takes off from second base during a pitch in Clarinda's district tournament win over Shenandoah Wednesday, July 5. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah freshman Cole Graham runs home from third base during a two-run fourth inning for the Mustangs Wednesday, July 5. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda senior James McCall warms up for an inning during the Cardinals' district tournament win over Shenandoah Wednesday, July 5. McCall was the winning pitcher, lasting five innings. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald The Clarinda and Shenandoah baseball teams matched up in a 7-4 Clarinda victory Wednesday, July 5, in a Class 2A District 16 semifinal.A few pictures from the game can be seen by scrolling through the images at the top of the page.