SPORTS PHOTOS: Shenandoah at Clarinda Football Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Aug 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Clarinda junior Dominick Polsley looks for a hole through the Shenandoah defense Friday, Aug. 25. Polsley rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown in the win. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah sophomore Treyten Foster sprints down the sideline for a Mustang touchdown during a loss at Clarinda Friday, Aug. 25. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah senior Jade Spangler looks for an open receiver during the Mustangs' season-opening loss at Clarinda Friday, Aug. 25. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda senior Brayden Nothwehr (No. 50) slams down Shenandoah's Treyten Foster for one of his five tackles for loss in Clarinda's 46-7 home win over Shenandoah Friday, Aug. 25. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Below: Shenandoah senior Brody Cullin (No. 8) meets up with Clarinda’s Noah Harris during Clarinda’s 46-7 win over Shenandoah Friday, Aug. 25. Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler and Clarinda’s Karson Downey offer help. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Clarinda sophomore Noah Harris throws his first pass of the season, a touchdown to Andrew Jones, in the first quarter of the Cardinals’ 46-7 home win over Shenandoah Friday, Aug. 25. Bryan Clark photos, Southwest Iowa Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts A few photos taken during the Clarinda/Shenandoah football game Friday, Aug. 25, are available to look at here.Scroll through the pictures at the top of the page. 0 Comments Tags Photography Sports Computer Science Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Burns reaches 500th career assist in Trojanette opener It was a milestone night for an Essex senior although the Trojanette volleyball team lost a pair of matches Thursday, Aug. 24, in East Mills. Football season starts with the Page County Super Bowl The high school football season begins Friday, and for the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams it’s a big rivalry game as the Mustangs and … Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Aug. 25 Friday Scoreboard Fall Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, Aug. 24 Thursday Scoreboard Fall Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Aug. 26 Saturday Scoreboard Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Simone Biles Wins Historic 8th Gymnastics Championship Kyrgios Slams Noah Lyles NBA ‘World Champions’ Comments Kyrgios Slams Noah Lyles NBA ‘World Champions’ Comments SPORTS VIDEO: Clarinda football vs. Shenandoah SPORTS VIDEO: Clarinda football vs. Shenandoah Spain's women's soccer team won't play until federation head resigns Spain's women's soccer team won't play until federation head resigns Recommended for you