Shenandoah sophomore Dalton Athen makes a running catch in right field during the Mustangs' win over AHSTW Monday, July 3.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Cole Scamman makes a throw from second base during the Mustangs' 10-2 district tournament win Monday, July 3, against AHSTW.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Gage Herron settles under a foul pop up during a district tournament win over AHSTW Monday, July 3.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah freshman Logan Twyman deals a warm-up pitch during his start on the mound Monday, July 3, in a Class 2A District First Round game against AHSTW. Twyman was the complete game winner in a 10-2 Mustang victory.
Shenandoah freshman Logan Twyman deals a warm-up pitch during his start on the mound Monday, July 3, in a Class 2A District First Round game against AHSTW. Twyman was the complete game winner in a 10-2 Mustang victory.