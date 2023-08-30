Clarinda freshman Elaina Hesse runs away from a big group of athletes Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Shenandoah Early Bird Cross Country Meet. Hesse finished ninth, helping the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Hailey Egbert runs the final stretch at the Shenandoah Early Bird Meet Tuesday, Aug. 29. Egbert finished third overall.
Essex senior Tony Racine competes Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Shenandoah. Racine finished 10th in a field of more than 80 competitors.
Shenandoah junior Davin Holste reaches for a little more during the final stretch of the Shenandoah Early Bird Cross Country Meet Tuesday, Aug. 29. Holste was Shenandoah's second fastest, helping the Mustangs to a fifth-place team finish.
Clarinda freshman Hayden Hash strides out during the final straightaway Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Shenandoah. Hash was the third fastest Cardinal and sixth best overall.
Shenandoah senior Hunter Kellogg sprints the final stretch Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Shenandoah.
Essex freshman Ella Sandahl runs next to a Harlan athlete and just ahead of a Tri-Center competitor during the early stages of the Shenandoah Early Bird Cross Country Meet Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Clarinda senior Alex Lihs takes on the final stretch of the Shenandoah cross country course Tuesday, Aug. 29. Lihs was the eighth-place finisher overall.
Shenandoah senior Andrew Lawrence leads junior teammate Damien Little Thunder and two Red Oak athletes during the early stages of the Shenandoah Early Bird Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Clarinda sophomore Riley King competes during the early stages of the Shenandoah meet Tuesday, Aug. 29. King was Clarinda's second fastest athlete on the day, finishing seventh overall.
