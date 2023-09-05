Shenandoah junior Cole Scamman (with ball) follows teammate Brody Cullin and others during a kickoff return in the first half of Shenandoah's home game against West Central Valley Friday, Sept. 1.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Brody Cullin catches a punt during the second quarter of the Mustangs' home loss to West Central Valley Friday, Sept. 1.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Treyvein Thompson (No. 10) makes a tackle with help from Jayden Dickerson (No. 31) and others in Shenandoah's home game against West Central Valley Friday, Sept. 1.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Jade Spangler runs away from a West Central Valley defender during the Mustangs' loss to the Wildcats Friday, Sept. 1. Spangler had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the game.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Ethan Richardson (No. 60) and sophomore Owen Nokes (No. 72) chase after the West Central Valley ball carrier during the Mustangs' home game against the Wildcats Friday, Sept. 1.
