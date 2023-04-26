SPORTS PHOTOS: Shenandoah Girls Tennis Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Shenandoah senior Paige Gleason competes against Glenwood Tuesday, April 25. Gleason won her match 8-0 as part of a 7-2 Fillies win over the Rams. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah senior Emma Olson delivers an overhead shot during the Fillies' home win over Glenwood Tuesday, April 25. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah sophomore Brooke Hays looks in at a backhand opportunity during a singles win over Glenwood Tuesday, April 25. Hays won both of her matches during the 7-2 Fillies victory over the Rams. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah freshman Gabi Jacobs, who is a Sidney student, watches her backhand shot fly toward a Glenwood opponent Tuesday, April 25. Jacobs won both of her matches during the dual. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah junior Cadence Gough prepares for a backhand shot during the Fillies' win over Glenwood Tuesday, April 25. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah junior Auri Trowbridge leaps during a play during her singles win over Glenwood Tuesday, April 25. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio The Shenandoah girls tennis team earned a 7-2 home victory over Glenwood Tuesday, April 25.Pictures from the dual can be seen by scrolling through the photos above. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda hires Sorensen to lead wrestling program Clarinda has found its new head boys wrestling coach. Several area winners at Southwest Valley co-ed track and field meet The Clarinda track and field teams swept the Southwest Valley co-ed meet Thursday, April 20. Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 25 Tuesday Scoreboard Field events lead Sidney track and field at Syracuse Lilly Peters placed in both throwing events to lead the Sidney track and field teams Tuesday, April 18, at the Robert A. Roh/Falls City Sacred… Runner-up finish for Rasmussen in close loss to Atlantic Atlantic girls golf showed off its depth in squeaking past Clarinda 195-198 at the Clarinda Country Club Thursday, April 20. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video 'Nut shots' are defining the NBA playoffs SPORTS VIDEO: Clarinda boys golf and tennis SPORTS VIDEO: Clarinda boys golf and tennis Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets, ends run with Packers Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets, ends run with Packers SPORTS VIDEO: Clarinda Girls Tennis and Girls Golf SPORTS VIDEO: Clarinda Girls Tennis and Girls Golf Recommended for you