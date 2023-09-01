Shenandoah senior Aliyah Parker positions herself for a set during the Fillies’ win over Creston Thursday, Aug. 31. Parker ended the match with 14 assists.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Ashlynn Hodges swings during the Fillies’ home win over Creston Thursday, Aug. 31. Hodges finished with a team-high 18 kills in the win.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Lynnae Green rises for an attack attempt while teammate Ashlynn Hodges looks on during Shenandoah's 3-1 home win over Creston Thursday, Aug. 31.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Peyton Athen (left) plays the ball while teammates Aliyah Parker (bottom, right) and Lynnae Green (top, right) head toward the net for a possible play. The Fillies earned a home win over Creston Thursday, Aug. 31.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Caroline Rogers (left) and junior Navaeh Haffner put up a block on a Creston athlete during a Fillie victory over the Panthers Thursday, Aug. 31.
