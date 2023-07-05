Sidney junior Gabe Johnson looks up to make a play on a foul pop out during the Cowboys' district tournament loss at Fremont-Mills Monday, July 3.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Sidney sophomore Michael Hensley throws a pitch during the Cowboys' district tournament loss to Fremont-Mills Monday, July 3.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Sidney junior Seth Ettleman throws a pitch during the Cowboys' district tournament loss to Fremont-Mills Monday, July 3.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Sidney senior Nik Peters fields his position at first base Monday, July 3, during the Cowboys' district tournament loss to Fremont-Mills. Peters finished the season as the only senior on the Cowboy roster.
