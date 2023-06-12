SPORTS PHOTOS: Sidney BB vs. Fremont-Mills Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Jun 12, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Sidney junior Elliott Ward fires the ball across the diamond from his position at third base to retire the runner shown in the foreground. The Cowboys lost 6-3 to Fremont-Mills Friday, June 9. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney senior Taylor McFail leads off of second base while Fremont-Mills senior Braden Turpin stays close behind him. The Knights beat the Cowboys 6-3 Friday, June 9. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney junior Gabe Johnson throws a warm-up pitch prior to the second inning in Sidney’s 6-3 loss to Fremont-Mills Friday, June 12. Johnson pitched the first three innings in the contest. Bryan Clark, Southwest IowaHerald Sidney junior Seth Ettleman readies himself for the fifth inning of the Cowboys’ home loss to Fremont-Mills Friday, June 9. Ettleman gave up just two runs in four innings in the loss. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio The Sidney baseball team dropped a 6-3 home game to Fremont-Mills Friday, June 9.Scroll through the pictures at the top of the page for a few images from that game. 0 Comments Tags Photography Sports Baseball Computer Science Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Good numbers for Clarinda Junior Golf at recent home meet Clarinda Junior Golf recently held their home meet and annual parent-child tournament. Terveen's big night gives A's league road win Paxton Terveen had five hits and drove in a pair of runs, leading the Clarinda A’s to a 7-5 win at Chillicothe Monday, June 5. Secretariat celebration at Belmont subdued by death, air quality This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's magnificent Triple Crown triumph. … Clarinda baseball, softball earn big Hawkeye 10 wins The Clarinda softball and baseball teams traveled to Glenwood Thursday, June 8, and both earned victories with softball winning 8-3 and baseba… Mustang pitching shines in doubleheader split SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah junior Camden Lorimor threw a complete game shutout in a 2-0 Mustang victory over Denison to open a Hawkeye 10 Confere… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video PGA Tour, LIV Golf announce surprise merger to end golf's 'civil war' Afghan mixed martial artist pursues pro career Afghan mixed martial artist pursues pro career Milestone FIFA ranking sheds light on Saudi Arabia women's football national team journey Milestone FIFA ranking sheds light on Saudi Arabia women's football national team journey Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers to step down Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers to step down Recommended for you