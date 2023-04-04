SPORTS PHOTOS: Sidney Golf vs. Shenandoah Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Apr 4, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 1 of 12 Sidney senior Avery Dowling lines up a shot during the Cowgirls' home win over Shenandoah Monday, April 3. Dowling earned medalist honors in the win. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah senior Amelia Mattes hits her approach shot during the Fillies' loss at Sidney Monday, April 3. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah freshman Ethan Laughlin lines up a putt on the first green Monday, April 3, during a Mustang win at Sidney. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney sophomore Grant Whitehead watches his approach shot on the first hole Monday, April 3, during a home loss to Shenandoah. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney sophomore Hayden Thompson opens the season with a drive off the first tee Monday, April 3, at the Fremont County Golf Course. Thompson led the Cowboys with a 44 during a loss to Shenandoah. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney sophomore Marley Shull watches her ball sail toward the hole during a chip from just off the first green Monday, April 3. Shenandoah's Ashlee Dinges watches. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah freshman Brody Burdorf lines up his chip shot from just off the first green at the Fremont County Golf Course Monday, April 3, during a win at Sidney. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah senior Molli Finn putts on the first green at the Fremont County Golf Course in Sidney Monday, April 3. Finn's score of 56 led the Fillies. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney sophomore Michael Hensley chips from the first fairway during the Cowboys' home dual against Shenandoah Monday, April 3. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Sidney sophomore Ellie Ward chips onto the first green during the Cowgirls' home win over Shenandoah Monday, April 3. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah sophomore Ashlee Dinges chips onto the green Monday, April 3, at Sidney. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Shenandoah junior Jade Spangler follows through on a putt at the first hole Monday, April 3, in Sidney. Spangler earned medalist honors, leading the Mustangs to a road win in their season opener. Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark, Sports Writer Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio The Sidney girls and boys golf teams welcomed Shenandoah to the Fremont County Golf Course Monday, April 3, for the season opening event for each team.Scroll through the above pictures to see the first four groups playing the first hole. 0 Comments Tags Golf Sports Music Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda's Weinreich wins international wrestling tournament A Clarinda middle school student recently returned from the country of Bulgaria where she earned the Most Outstanding Female Wrestler at an in… Clarinda girls golf opens with road win Gianna Rock’s 51 led the Clarinda girls golf team to a 214-241 win at Glenwood on Monday, April 3. Angel Reese defends gesture toward Caitlin Clark after LSU title win, calls out double standard The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions. Fillies tennis opens season with runner-up finish at home tourney Shenandoah girls tennis finished second in all four brackets Saturday, April 1, at the season-opening Shenandoah Fillies Tournament, leading t… Essex track and field opens season at Woodbine Olivia Baker, Cindy Swain and Tony Racine all had top three finishes to lead the Essex track and field teams at the Rodney Smith Invitational … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Antetokounmpo debunks claim he has 50 bank accounts These are the best moments from the men's National Championship These are the best moments from the men's National Championship Teen swimmer Summer McIntosh breaks a second world record Teen swimmer Summer McIntosh breaks a second world record NBA will stop testing players for marijuana NBA will stop testing players for marijuana Recommended for you