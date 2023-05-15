The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls and boys track and field teams traveled to Central Decatur High School in Leon Thursday, May 11, for a Class 2A State Qualifying Track and Field Meet.

The following day, The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls golf teams were in Red Oak for a Class 2A First Round Regional Golf Tournament while Sidney hosted a Class 1A First Round Regional Golf Tournament that also included Essex-Stanton.

The Shenandoah boys tennis team also traveled to Red Oak Friday for a first round dual in Class 1A Substate 8.

Pictures from each of those events are available by scrolling through the photos at the top of the page.

Video interviews from the state qualifying track and field meet in Leon can be found below.

Video highlights from the girls golf regional tournament in Red Oak can be found below.