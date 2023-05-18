Shenandoah junior Alex Razee reacts to winning the 400-meter dash state title Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships. Razee ran a school record setting time of 49.22 seconds out of the second section and the time held up by 0.75 seconds to give him the title.
Clarinda senior Isaac Jones competes in the long jump Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships. Jones finished second in the event for the second straight season.
Clarinda junior Treyton Schaapherder competes in the 3,000-meter run Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships. Schaapherder finished second.
Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley leads the pack during the middle stages of the 3,000-meter run. Hartley finished third.
Clarinda sophomore Kyle Wagoner runs the 3,200-meter run Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships. Wagoner finished fourth in the event.
Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin competes in the shot put Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships. Laughlin finished sixth.
Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight begins to sprint the 100-meter dash Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships. Knight placed sixth to qualify for Saturday's final.
Shenandoah junior Alex Razee runs the backstretch of the 400-meter run Thursday, May 18. Razee won the 400 title, giving Shenandoah its first boys track and field state champion since 1991.
Sidney junior Eve Brumbaugh competes in the 400-meter dash Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Shenandoah senior Kate Lantz competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Essex senior Olivia Baker competes in the shot put Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Clarinda senior Levi Wise competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Shenandoah junior Caroline Rogers competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Clarinda senior Tadyn Brown competes in the long jump Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Essex junior Tony Racine sprints down the long jump straightaway Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships in Des Moines.
Shenandoah sophomore Hailey Egbert competes in the 3,000-meter run Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Clarinda senior Wyatt Schmitt competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Sidney junior Paycee Holmes competes in the long jump Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Clarinda senior Xavier DeGroot competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 24, at the State Track and Field Championships
Shenandoah junior Jenna Burdorf competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Clarinda freshman Kaiden Roop competes in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Shenandoah sophomore Lynnae Green competes in the shot put Thursday, May 18, at the State Track and Field Championships.
