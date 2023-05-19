Shenandoah junior Brody Cullin competes in the 400-meter hurdles Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight brings home the 4x100 meter relay Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Sidney junior Lilly Peters watches her discus throw Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships. Peters finished eighth.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley runs the anchor leg of the 1,600-meter distance medley relay Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships. Hartley and the Cardinals finished eighth.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Alex Razee takes the baton from junior Hunter Dukes during the prelims of the 4x100 meter relay Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships. The Mustangs qualified fourth for Saturday's final and set the school record in the event.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Bailey Nordyke reaches back to take the baton from senior Taylor Cole in the 4x200 meter relay Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah sophomore Chloe Denton competes in the prelims of the 100-meter hurdles Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships. Denton qualified sixth for Saturday's final.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Alec Wyman takes off for his leg of the 1,600-meter distance medley relay as classmate Tadyn Brown runs behind to give him the baton Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah senior Tyler Laughlin releases the final discus throw of his career Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships. Laughlin's final throw traveled 169 feet, 3 inches, and moved him from eighth place to third.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Isaac Jones clears the opening height of 5 feet, 11 inches Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda senior Wyatt Schmitt runs the backstretch Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Shenandoah junior Brody Cullin (left) takes the baton from freshman Cole Graham in the 4x200 meter relay Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships. The Mustangs finished fourth and set the school record in the event out of the first of three sections.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda freshman Kylie Meier competes in the 1,600-meter medley relay at the State Track and Field Championships Friday, May 19. The Cardinals finished eighth in the race.
Bryan Clark, Southwest Iowa Herald
Clarinda junior Treyton Schaapherder runs the anchor leg of the 1,600-meter medley relay Friday, May 19, at the State Track and Field Championships.
