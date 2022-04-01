Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, April 1

Friday Preview

Boys Tennis: Lewis Central at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda boys tennis team opens the season with a home Hawkeye 10 Conference dual. This is the opening dual for a Cardinal team that has several returners who are primed for a big season. Lewis Central has already competed once this season, beating Thomas Jefferson 9-0 Monday. This dual was originally scheduled for Thursday.

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Lewis Central

Info to know: Clarinda girls tennis makes the trip to Council Bluffs for its first dual of the season. The Cardinals have about everybody back from last season’s team and have high expectations going into this season as well.

Boys Golf: Clarinda at Lewis Central

Info to know: The Clarinda boys golf team opens its season on the road with this dual scheduled for Fox Run in Council Bluffs. This is the season opener for both teams and was originally scheduled for Thursday.

Girls and Boys Golf: Essex/Stanton at Sidney

Info to know: This is the season opening dual for all four teams. Both girls’ teams have many of last season’s main contributors back on this year’s roster, as do the Sidney boys. The Essex/Stanton boys will have a lot of new faces breaking into the varsity lineup.