Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, April 22

Info to know: Shenandoah and Clarinda get together on the tennis courts today in matches originally scheduled for early this month with the boys in Shenandoah. This dual is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the dual. The Mustangs have won three straight, all this week, to improve to 4-1 on the season. Clarinda is 1-2 after not being able to finish its dual against Atlantic Thursday because of the rain.