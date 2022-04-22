 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, April 22

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Preview

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah and Clarinda get together on the tennis courts today in matches originally scheduled for early this month with the boys in Shenandoah. This dual is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the dual. The Mustangs have won three straight, all this week, to improve to 4-1 on the season. Clarinda is 1-2 after not being able to finish its dual against Atlantic Thursday because of the rain.

Girls Tennis: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls teams meet as well today. The Fillies were unable to finish their match against Harlan last night because of the rain and enter play with a 2-2 record. The Cardinals are 3-0 in duals this season after beating Atlantic Thursday.

