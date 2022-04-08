Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, April 8

Friday Preview
Girls and Boys Golf: East Mills at Essex/Stanton
Info to know: The Essex/Stanton golf teams take a second shot at their only home event of the season as they match up with the Wolverines in a Corner Conference dual at Shenandoah that was originally scheduled for last Monday. The Essex/Stanton girls are coming off a win over Griswold and Nodaway Valley Monday in Griswold while the Essex/Stanton boys were third at that same triangular. This is the season opener for both East Mills teams.
The boys track and field meet at Clarinda and the boys and girls golf matches at Sidney that were scheduled for today have been canceled.