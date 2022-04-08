Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, April 8

Info to know: The Essex/Stanton golf teams take a second shot at their only home event of the season as they match up with the Wolverines in a Corner Conference dual at Shenandoah that was originally scheduled for last Monday. The Essex/Stanton girls are coming off a win over Griswold and Nodaway Valley Monday in Griswold while the Essex/Stanton boys were third at that same triangular. This is the season opener for both East Mills teams.