Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, May 13

Friday Preview

Girls Golf: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: The girls golf postseason starts this morning with Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Golf Course hosting the Class 2A Region 3B Tournament. Clarinda is also in the field, along with ACGC, Panorama, Red Oak, Treynor, Underwood and West Central Valley. The top two teams and top six individuals advance to the Region 3 Final Wednesday at the Nishna Hills Golf Club in Atlantic.

Girls Golf: Essex/Stanton and Sidney at Mount Ayr

Info to know: The Essex/Stanton and Sidney teams travel to the Mount Ayr Golf and Country Club for the Class 1A Region 2B Tournament. Bedford, CAM, East Union, Lamoni, Lenox and Southwest Valley are also in the field. The top two teams and top six individuals advance to the Region 2 final Wednesday at Crestwood Hills in Anita.

Boys Tennis: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: The Shenandoah boys tennis team competes in a Class 1A preliminary substate team dual at Glenwood this morning. This dual is just like the regular season duals except play will stop when one team reaches the five team points needed to win. Shenandoah beat Glenwood 7-2 late last month in Shenandoah. The winner of this dual advances to the substate round Wednesday at Pella Christian.