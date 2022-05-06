Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, May 6

Friday Preview
Boys Tennis: Denison at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Mustang tennis team is home for its regular season finale, taking on the one team that finished ahead of them at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament earlier this week. The Mustangs are 6-2 in duals this season while the Monarchs are 8-0.
Girls Tennis: Shenandoah at Denison
Info to know: The Fillies make the trip to Denison and are also wrapping up the regular season. Shenandoah was sixth and Denison 10th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament earlier this week. The Fillies enter the dual with a 5-4 dual record. Denison comes in at 1-7.