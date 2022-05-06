 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, May 6

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Preview

Boys Tennis: Denison at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Mustang tennis team is home for its regular season finale, taking on the one team that finished ahead of them at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament earlier this week. The Mustangs are 6-2 in duals this season while the Monarchs are 8-0.

Girls Tennis: Shenandoah at Denison

Info to know: The Fillies make the trip to Denison and are also wrapping up the regular season. Shenandoah was sixth and Denison 10th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament earlier this week. The Fillies enter the dual with a 5-4 dual record. Denison comes in at 1-7.

