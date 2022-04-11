Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, April 11

Monday Preview

Boys Track and Field: Clarinda, Essex and Sidney at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts the annual Mustang Relays with nine teams scheduled to be in the field. This meet will be covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. All four coverage teams are in the field along with East Mills, Glenwood, Red Oak, Treynor and Underwood.

Girls Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Treynor

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls track and field teams make the trip to Treynor to run on a track that they’ll likely see again at next month’s state qualifying meet. There are 14 teams in the field including Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Glenwood, Lewis Central and Red Oak.

Girls Tennis: Atlantic at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies play their first Hawkeye 10 Conference dual of the season after winning their home tournament against Glenwood, Denison and St. Albert Saturday. The Fillies scored 14 of a possible 16 points at that tournament and now take on a Trojan team that is opening its season.

Boys Tennis: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: While the Fillies host Atlantic, the Mustang tennis team makes the trip to Atlantic to dual the Trojans. Shenandoah returns two state tournament qualifiers from last season. This is the season opening competition for both teams.

Boys Golf: Clarinda at Maryville

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals head into Missouri to dual a Maryville team on a tough course. This is Clarinda’s first competition since a win over Shenandoah Tuesday.

Girls and Boys Golf: Essex/Stanton at Southwest Valley

Info to know: The Essex/Stanton golf teams return to play by making the trip to Corning for a triangular against the Timberwolves and Red Oak. The Essex/Stanton girls are coming off a win over East Mills Friday in Shenandoah while the boys lost to both East Mills and Fremont-Mills. Both Red Oak teams are coming off a loss to Glenwood Tuesday while this is the season opener for both Southwest Valley teams.