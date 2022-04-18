Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, April 18

Monday Preview

Boys Tennis: Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs are at home to make up the dual against the Lynx that was originally scheduled for a week and a half ago. The Mustangs are 1-1 on the dual season after beating Atlantic last Monday and losing to St. Albert Tuesday. The Lynx are 5-2 on the season including a loss last time out Thursday against Lewis Central.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Shenandoah at Lenox

Info to know: Both Shenandoah track and field teams travel to Lenox for a meet that has 11 teams in the field. Shenandoah looks to be the biggest school of the 11. The Fillies are coming off a runner-up finish at their home meet Thursday while the Mustangs haven’t competed since they finished tied for third at their home meet last Monday.

Boys Golf: Sidney at Nebraska City

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys make the trip to the Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City for a triangular against the Pioneers and Waverly. The Cowboys haven’t lost yet this season, including a victory in the Small Schools Division at the Shenandoah Tournament last time out on Tuesday.