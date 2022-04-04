 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, April 4

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Preview

Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Treynor

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys track and field teams make the trip to Treynor for the Jerome Howe Relays. It’s a big field this year and both area teams are looking to make a good first impression outdoors.

Girls Golf: Glenwood at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda girls golf opens its season with a home dual against Glenwood. The Cardinals are home today and tomorrow and not again the rest of the season. This is the season opener for the Rams.

Girls Tennis: Glenwood at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinal girls are home for the first time this season coming off a 5-4 win at Lewis Central Friday. Glenwood enters play at 1-1 with a 5-4 win over Sioux City West and a 7-2 loss to Sioux City East Friday.

Boys Golf: Clarinda at Glenwood

Info to know: While the Clarinda and Glenwood girls teams meet in Clarinda, the Cardinal boys teams make the trip to Glenwood to battle the Rams. Cardinal golf comes in 0-1 after a 199 wasn’t good enough to stay close at Lewis Central Friday. This is the season opener for the Rams.

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at Glenwood

Info to know: The Cardinal tennis team also makes the trip to Glenwood looking to rebound from a 5-4 loss to Lewis Central Friday. Glenwood comes in 1-0 on the season after defeating Southwest Valley 7-2 Tuesday.

Girls and Boys Golf: Essex/Stanton at Griswold

Info to know: The Essex/Stanton golf teams are right back on the course after losing to Sidney Friday. The Trojanettes had just three athletes compete Friday, which isn’t enough to post a team score, while the Trojans finished with a 237, beating East Atchison, but losing to Sidney. This is the season opener for both Tiger teams.

SHENANDOAH – A three year starter for Shenandoah girls basketball who accumulated more than 700 points and 600 rebounds during her career will…

