Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, May 2

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams travel to Red Oak for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. This is now a two-day event because of weather concerns. They’ll play outside if possible, but the indoor courts at Red Oak’s YMCA will likely host all of today’s matches. Only the doubles tournaments will take place today with the singles tournaments taking place tomorrow. The tournament is split into four brackets – number one and two singles and number one and two doubles. Team points are scored based on the finish of each bracket and the team with the most points at the end of tomorrow wins the conference title.