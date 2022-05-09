Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, May 9

Monday Preview

Boys Tennis: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: The spring postseason starts today with Class 1A boys district tennis in Red Oak. There will be one singles bracket and one doubles bracket with the top two in each advancing to the state tournament, which is scheduled for May 24-25. Check the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page for updated Clarinda and Shenandoah results throughout the day. Additionally, there is a team element to today’s competition with the team champion advancing to the substate round of team tennis. The second and third place finishers advance to the preliminary substate team round, which takes place Friday. The Cardinals, Mustangs and host Tigers are joined in the field by Ballard, Clarke, Creston, Glenwood and Southwest Valley.

Boys Golf: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Red Oak

Info to know: Red Oak is also the site of today’s Hawkeye 10 Conference boys golf tournament. Conference championships and medals are on the line ahead of Wednesday’s sectional tournaments.

Girls Golf: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Creston

Info to know: The Hawkeye 10 Conference girls golf tournament also takes place today with Creston hosting the event. Conference championships and medals are on the line here as well ahead of Friday’s regional tournaments.

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Abraham Lincoln

Info to know: Clarinda girls tennis tries to complete an unbeaten dual regular season with a trip to Council Bluffs. The Lynx are 6-3 on the dual season and are coming off a 5-4 win over Glenwood Thursday.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Info to know: Fremont-Mills hosts a co-ed meet with about 10 teams in the field looking to put final preparations in ahead of Thursday’s state qualifying meets.