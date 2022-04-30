Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, April 30

Saturday Preview

Girls Track and Field: Clarinda at Drake Relays

Info to know: The Clarinda girls compete in the preliminaries of the 4x100 meter relay this morning. The team of Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight take to the track in the 10th of 12 preliminary heats. They’ll run out of lane one. The top eight times out of the 96 teams in the field return to the track this afternoon for the final.

Girls Tennis: Creston and Lewis Central at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies host a triangular that has been moved to the Red Oak YMCA’s indoor courts. The Fillies come in with a 4-3 dual record and are coming in with a 6-3 win over Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers are 3-3 and coming off a 9-0 loss to Clarinda Monday. Lewis Central enters play with a 3-2 dual record. They won the Council Bluffs City title Wednesday.

Boys Tennis: Shenandoah at Atlantic Tournament

Info to know: The Mustangs travel to Atlantic for the Trojan Tournament that was originally scheduled for last Saturday. Creston and Kuemper are also in the field, along with Newton and Knoxville.