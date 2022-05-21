Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, May 21

Info to know: The co-ed state track and field championships conclude today at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results throughout the day at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Scoreboards for both teams will be posted after their events are complete at clarindaherald.com and valleynewstoday.com. Shenandoah’s last event starts the day with the school-record holding boys 800 meter medley relay team of Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee. Clarinda competes in the final three coverage area events. Mayson Hartley runs in the 800 in the morning and the 1500 in the afternoon and Kyle Wagoner competes in the 1600 in the afternoon.