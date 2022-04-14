Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, April 14

Thursday Preview

Girls Golf: Clarinda, Essex and Sidney at Shenandoah Tournament

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts the Fillies Invitational with an early afternoon tee off. All four coverage area schools are part of a 17-team field that stretches through all four classes. Page County Newspapers will be there for pictures. There are seven additional Hawkeye 10 Conference schools besides the Fillies and Cardinals. Essex/Stanton and Sidney are the only Corner Conference schools in the field.

Girls Track and Field: Essex and Sidney at Shenandoah

Info to know: Shenandoah hosts a 10-team track and field meet at Ray Graves Track. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. Shenandoah and Red Oak are the only two Hawkeye 10 Conference schools in the field while Essex and Sidney are joined by East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton out of the Corner Conference.

Boys Golf: Shenandoah at Lewis Central Tournament

Info to know: The Mustangs are at Fox Run in Council Bluffs for a tournament that was already underway, as of publication. There are 12 schools scheduled to be there, about half of them coming from the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Girls Tennis: Shenandoah at Abraham Lincoln

Info to know: The Fillies also make the trip to Council Bluffs looking to bounce back from a 5-4 loss to St. Albert Tuesday. The Lynx have won three straight duals, including a 6-3 victory over Denison Monday.

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at Maryville

Info to know: The Cardinals go across state lines to Maryville to match up with the Spoofhounds. The Cardinals are 1-1 and haven’t played since beating Glenwood 5-4 last Monday.

Boys Track and Field: Clarinda at Abraham Lincoln

Info to know: The Cardinal boys are one of 10 schools in the field in Council Bluffs in a field comprised of mainly Hawkeye 10 Conference competition. Atlantic, Denison, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central and Red Oak are also in the field.

Girls Track and Field: Clarinda at Glenwood

Info to know: The Cardinals travel to Glenwood where they will also be one of the smaller schools in a pretty small field. Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Lewis Central and the host Rams are the other Hawkeye 10 Conference schools in the field.

Boys Golf: Essex/Stanton at Clarinda JV

Info to know: The Essex/Stanton boys make the trip to Clarinda to battle Clarinda’s junior varsity. Griswold is also in the field. The Trojans are coming off a seventh-place finish at Tuesday’s Shenandoah Tournament.

Boys Track and Field: Sidney at Underwood

Info to know: The Cowboys make the trip to Underwood for a large meet with 16 teams scheduled to be there. Sidney is coming off an eighth-place finish in Shenandoah Monday and looking for a strong finish to the week in a meet with a lot of 1A schools in the field.