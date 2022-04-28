Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, April 28

Thursday Preview

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Drake Relays

Info to know: Shenandoah’s Sara Morales and Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown compete at the Drake Relays this afternoon. Morales is one of 24 competitors in the shot put field with competition beginning at 4:30 p.m. Morales is in the first of two flights. The top nine athletes after their initial throws will come back for more throws in the finals. Brown is one of 24 athletes in the long jump competition that begins at 5 p.m. He’s in the second of two flights. The top nine will get additional jumps in the finals.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Shenandoah at Griswold

Info to know: The Shenandoah track and field teams travel to Griswold where the Tigers are hosting a co-ed meet that has about 10 teams in the field. Shenandoah is the only Hawkeye 10 Conference school scheduled to compete.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda at Van Meter

Info to know: The Clarinda track and field teams have a little more of a trip as they trek to Van Meter for a co-ed meet that also has about 10 teams competing. Creston is another Hawkeye 10 Conference team in the field.

Boys Golf: Harlan at Clarinda

Info to know: Cardinal golf is home for the third time this week. They are coming off a 165 in a win over Red Oak Tuesday. This is Harlan’s first time on the road in three competitions this week. The Cyclones shot a 187 in losing to Atlantic Tuesday in their last time out.

Boys Golf: Atlantic and Red Oak at Shenandoah

Info to know: Mustang golf is at home for the second time in three days for a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular. Last time out, Shenandoah shot a 208 in finishing third at a home triangular Tuesday, Atlantic shot a 178 in winning at Harlan Tuesday and Red Oak fired a 192 Tuesday in a loss at Clarinda.

Boys Tennis: Creston at Shenandoah

Info to know: Mustang tennis is at home again after beating Glenwood 7-2 Tuesday. That brought Shenandoah’s dual record to 5-2 on the season. Creston comes in 0-5 in duals and last competed Monday in a 9-0 loss to Clarinda.

Boys Tennis: Harlan at Clarinda

Info to know: Cardinal tennis looks to keep winning after 9-0 wins over Creston and Red Oak earlier this week to improve to 4-2 on the dual season. Harlan is 0-7 and doesn’t have a match win yet in those seven duals.

Girls Golf: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: The Fillies travel to Atlantic for a Hawkeye 10 quad that also features Red Oak and Lewis Central. The Fillies shot a 209 Tuesday in Glenwood in their last competition. The Trojans are coming off a 227 in a second place triangular finish Monday at Creston. Red Oak fired a 223 in beating Clarinda at home Tuesday. Lewis Central is coming off a 256 in a second place triangular finish at home Monday.

Girls Golf: Clarinda at Harlan

Info to know: The Clarinda girls golf and tennis teams make the trip to Harlan. The Cardinals shot a 232 last time out Tuesday at Red Oak while the Cyclones are coming off a 222 in beating Red Oak and Shenandoah Monday in Red Oak.

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Harlan

Info to know: The Cardinals are competing for the third time this week and enter with a 6-0 dual record after an 8-1 win over Red Oak Tuesday. The Cyclones are 2-2 after taking a 5-4 loss to Denison Tuesday.

Girls and Boys Golf: Sidney at Bedford

Info to know: Both Sidney golf teams travel to Bedford for a triangular that also includes Lenox. In the girls field, Sidney is coming off a 191 Tuesday in a win over East Mills. Lenox shot a 254 to finish fifth in a five-team event at CAM. Bedford didn’t have enough athletes to field a team Monday against East Union. In boys play, Sidney shot a 162 for nine holes in a win over East Mills Tuesday. Lenox’s boys also shot a 254 at CAM Tuesday while Bedford fired a 173 Monday in a win over East Union.