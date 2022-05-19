Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, May 19

Info to know: The co-ed state track and field championships begin this morning and run through the day at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated results throughout the day at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Scoreboards for each team will be posted after all of their events are done at clarindaherald.com for Clarinda and valleynewstoday.com for Shenandoah and Essex. Essex begins the day with Tony Racine competing in the long jump and Olivia Baker in the shot put this morning. Clarinda and Shenandoah compete in the afternoon/evening session. Clarinda will have Paige Millikan, Isaac Jones and Tadyn Brown in the long jump, Logan Green in the shot put, Mayson Hartley and Raenna Henke in the 3000 meter run and Treyton Schaapherder in the 3200 meter run. All of the Clarinda events are scheduled to start between 2 and 4:30 p.m. Shenandoah has Sara Morales in the shot put this afternoon and then a couple events taking place in the 7:00 hour this evening with Alex Razee competing in the 400 and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton taking the track for their preliminary run.