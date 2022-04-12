Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, April 12

Tuesday Preview

Boys Golf: Clarinda, Essex/Stanton and Sidney at Shenandoah Tournament

Info to know: All four coverage area teams gather at Shenandoah for the Mustang Golf Invitational. Clarinda and Shenandoah compete in the eight-team Large School Division while Essex/Stanton and Sidney are part of the seven-team Small School Division.

Girls Golf: Shenandoah at Centerville Tournament

Info to know: The Fillies make the trip to Centerville to compete in an eight-team field. This is the Fillies’ first chance of the season to get 18 holes in and against teams they’ll likely see only at this tournament.

Girls and Boys Tennis: St. Albert at Shenandoah

Info to know: Both Shenandoah tennis teams are at home for duals that have been moved up to a 3 p.m. start due to the forecasted weather. Both Shenandoah teams are coming off 9-0 wins over Atlantic Monday. Both St. Albert teams are coming off 9-0 wins over Audubon Monday. The St. Albert girls were part of the Shenandoah Tournament Saturday, which saw the Fillies place first and the Saintes second.

Girls Tennis: Southwest Valley at Clarinda - PPD

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at Southwest Valley - PPD

Girls Track and Field: Essex and Sidney at Griswold

Info to know: The Trojanettes and Cowgirls make the trip to Griswold for a 15-team meet. Most of the rest of the Corner Conference is in the field with East Mills and Fremont-Mills making the trip as well.